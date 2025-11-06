Duane I. Sonneville

August 10, 1937 ~ October 28, 2025 (age 88)

ONTARIO/FAIRPORT: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Duane on October 28, 2025, at age 88.

Duane lived his life in Ontario, NY, where he was deeply rooted in his community, until recently residing at the Fairport Baptist Home. His commitment to service began at the young age of 18 when he joined the Ontario Fire Department, where he was later honored as a lifetime member. Duane’s spirit of dedication was exemplified in his work as a truck driver for Eastman Kodak, a position he held until his well-deserved retirement.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Mary Sonneville (née Bushart); and brother, Roger Sonneville.

Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years Olive Sonneville (née Gobeyn); sons, Jeff Sonneville, Greg (Eunice) Sonneville, and Tim Sonneville; grandchildren, Ryan Sonneville, Jamee Sonneville Bennett, Peter (Katie) Sonneville, Alex (Haley) Sonneville, Brittany Sonneville (Pauli Frawley) and Nate (Katie) Smith; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Jane (Butch) Mc Call; in-laws, Willy Gobeyn, Randy (Beverly) Gobeyn, and Mary Sonneville; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service for Duane will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 11:00 am at Furnaceville Cemetery. Immediately following the graveside service, visitation will be held until 1pm at Ontario Fire Hall, 6160 Walter Cone Dr., Ontario, NY 14519.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Duane to the Ontario Fire Company.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Duane’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.