SODUS: Age 76, passed away peacefully November 9th, 2022 at the Geneva Living Center. He is survived by his special friend, Maureen Parks, and a host of other friends. He was an Icon in the town of Sodus. He enjoyed volunteering and did it often. You could often find him walking along Ridge Rd. when the weather was nice.

A graveside service will be held at 10am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one's choice.