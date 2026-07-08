DuBois, Nancy E.

August 10 1936 – June 30, 2026

Nancy Ellen DuBois, 78 of Sodus, NY passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lyons, NY to the late John (Jack) and Marion Ronan.

Nancy graduated from Sodus High School in 1966 and went on to become a licensed cosmetologist. Her skills, dedication and work ethic allowed her to open up her own salons: The Hair Boutique in Sodus, NY and later, Nancy Jones & Co. while living in Newton, NJ and Newark, NY. She loved what she did and the members of the communities she came to know.

Her service extended far beyond that of hair styling. No matter who you were, she’d lend a helping hand, a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. Nancy’s warm spirit and kind heart will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

As she built her business and her reputation, Nancy was also raising three children as a single parent. She balanced long days at work with the demands of motherhood, showing her children, through her daily example, what resilience, devotion and quiet strength look like. The love she

poured into her family and her community became the foundation of the life she created.

Nancy enjoyed painting Christmas ornaments, cooking, baking, camping and spending time with the people she loved, including her four-legged friends. She stayed close to her lifelong friends, finding comfort and joy in those relationships. More than anything, Nancy cherished her family.

Her greatest happiness came from the moments they shared. Memories filled with love, laughter and the warmth she gave so freely.

Nancy leaves behind her devoted husband, Bill, her children Angella Watson and her partner Greg Heeb, Tim Colasurdo and his wife Allison, Chris Colasurdo and his wife Denise, and Wesley DuBois and his wife Kate, her brother Tom Ronan and his wife Heidi, her grandchildren Gabrielle and her partner Eric Dewilde, Cameron, Chloe, Anthony and his wife Christina, Nicholas, Danielle, Monica, Xavier, and Zack, and her greatgrandchildren Aubrey, Aiden, Marshall, Keegan, Loralee and Liam. She is also survived by her niece, Lindsey Ockman, her nephew Harrison Ronan, many cousins and other extended family members.

Per the request of Nancy herself, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be at a future time; to be determined.