Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 21st 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

by WayneTimes.com
September 21, 2020

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. He loved spending time with his grandchildren as they brought so much joy to his life and loved them so much. He was a wise man with a kind heart. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Judy (Valenza) DuBois; sons Jeff, Keith and Ronnie; daughters Betty Rose, Debbie and Noel; Brother; Robert “Berb” (Carla) DuBois; sister Sharon; Special grandchildren Amanda, Alivia, Cameron and Natalie. Special friends Gerard and Whitney. Predeceased by his mother Wonnona DuBois, Father Arlon DuBois and Brother-in-law Douglas Boehm. You will be greatly missed and we love you! Ride free

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. […]

Read More
Salerno, Joseph J.

CLYDE: Joseph J. Salerno, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 23rd  from 5 to 7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W.  Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday (Sept. 24th) at St. John’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square