DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. He loved spending time with his grandchildren as they brought so much joy to his life and loved them so much. He was a wise man with a kind heart. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Judy (Valenza) DuBois; sons Jeff, Keith and Ronnie; daughters Betty Rose, Debbie and Noel; Brother; Robert “Berb” (Carla) DuBois; sister Sharon; Special grandchildren Amanda, Alivia, Cameron and Natalie. Special friends Gerard and Whitney. Predeceased by his mother Wonnona DuBois, Father Arlon DuBois and Brother-in-law Douglas Boehm. You will be greatly missed and we love you! Ride free