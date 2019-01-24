Dudus, Charles B. 

Obituaries
WOLCOTT: Age 67, passed away on January 22, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Daphne, of Wolcott; children, Vince Lindow of Newark, Lisa White of West Haven, CT, Joseph (Daun) Dowling of Huntington Beach, CA, Kristine (Eric) Bliss of Webster and Melissa (Michael) Crum of Wolcott; grandchildren, Jacob, Christopher, Laura, Zachary, Devon and Mercedes; brother-in-law, Donald (Carol) Minier of Norfolk, VA; mother-in-law, Phyllis Minier of Wolcott; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-3:00pm, Saturday, January 26th at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Where funeral service will start promptly at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Lipson Cancer Center, Riedman Campus, 100 Kings Highway South, Suite 2300, Rochester, NY 14617. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com
