Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Dudus, Daphne K. (Minier) 

April 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Daphne Dudus, Age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Park Ridge Living Center.

In keeping with Daphne’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service.

Daphne was born on April 11, 1946 in Sodus the daughter of the late Lloyd (Jake) and Phyllis C. (Larkin) Minier. She was a longtime resident and business owner in Wolcott, NY.  Daphne was an active member in the community and enjoyed exploring the surrounding neighborhood with her beloved dog Oz.

She is survived by her children Vincent Lindow, Jr., Lisa (James) Wharmby, Joseph (Doan) Dowling, Kristine (Eric) Bliss and Melissa (Michael) Crum; grandchildren, Jacob (Kathryn), Laura (Zachary), Christopher, Emma, Maddy, Zachary (Madison), Adalyn, Devon and Mercedes; her brother Donald Minier; a host of other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dudus.

Daphne’s family request memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer Association https://donorservices.alz.org P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

