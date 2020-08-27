Duemmel, Raymond A.

SODUS/ONTARIO: Age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday August 21st, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife, Debra in 2016 and all of his siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Ed) Camp; son, William (Kari Beach); grandchildren, E.J. (Meghan Cole) and Megan Camp; half-brothers, Robert and Richard Larkin; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Ray served his country in the US Army where he was honorably discharged in 1972. He married his beloved wife Debra in June of 1974 and they had 2 wonderful children Rebecca and William. He was a dedicated and active member of both Wallington and Williamson fire departments from 1972 to present. He received the Fireman of the Year award for saving not only himself but his som William from a trailer fire in 1979-80. Ray will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, his 2 cats Gabby and Mischief and by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00-5:00pm Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00am Monday, August 31st at Lakeview Cemetery on Lake Rd. in Pultneyville, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com