Duncan ,Devon J.

PALMYRA: Devon passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2021. Devon was predeceased by his great grandparents, Roy and Elizabeth Welker.

He is survived by his mother, Kim Denison; grandparents, James and Barbara Kahle; siblings, Dylan (Elizabeth Boylin) Duncan, Ryan Kahle, Dakota, and Amber Denison; nieces, Karmin and Kelsie Kahle, and Addison Denison; nephews, Liam and Giovanni Kahle, Dominic and Dexton Duncan; cousins, and close friends.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-4 PM on Friday (December 17) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Devon may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or Pathways, Inc., pathwaysforyou.org. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Devon’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.