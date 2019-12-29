Powered by Dark Sky
October 16th 2020, Friday
Duncan, Luella B.

by WayneTimes.com
December 29, 2019

E. PALMYRA/WOLCOTT: Age 93, passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur. Luella is survived by her children, William (Betty) Duncan of E. Palmyra, Ann Gasper of Inman, SC, Robert Duncan of Wolcott; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to stop by “Bill’s” home at 2114 East St., Newark, NY 14513 to pass along their condolences. Interment in Glenside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Luella’s memory to the American Legion Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com

