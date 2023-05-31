Powered by Dark Sky
May 31st 2023, Wednesday
×
Robert Duncan, Sr.

May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023

WOLCOTT: Robert Duncan, Sr., 69, of Wolcott, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Honeoye Falls, son of the late Wilber Duncan, and Luella Palmer Duncan. Prior to retirement he was employed by NYS as a Bee Inspector. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and muzzleloader seasons.

He is survived by his children, Lynn (Jeff) Plantz of Wolcott, Christi (Brian) Budniewski of Arizona, and Robert (Kim) Duncan Jr., of Ontario, as well as sister, Ann Gasper of South Carolina, grandchildren, Tracy (Eric) VanFleet, Chynna Plantz, Zackary Budniewski, and Sophia Budnewski, great grandchildren, Madison VanFleet, Wyatt VanFleet, Emett VanFleet, and Oliver VanFleet, as well as several nieces and nephews.

If anyone wishes to make contributions in Robert’s name, they may do so to a local animal shelter. There are no calling hours or services, arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com

Duncan, Sr., Robert

WOLCOTT: Robert Duncan, Sr., 69, of Wolcott, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Honeoye Falls, son of the late Wilber Duncan, and Luella Palmer Duncan. Prior to retirement he was employed by NYS as a Bee Inspector. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and muzzleloader seasons.

