Dunn, Carlton F.

ONTARIO: Carlton F. Dunn age 78 passed away under Hospice Care.
He was born October 28, 1944. Son of Perley B. Dunn and Inze Hicks.
He worked for Dunn Tires, a paving company, tomato company, and the Klock Boys.
Carl is predeceased by his parents Perley and Inze (Hicks) Dunn; step father Herschel Hicks; 3 brothers Charles, Benjamin, and Perley W; and sister Mary Byerly.
Survived by his son, Kenneth Snider; daughter Carolynn Ritchie; sisters Leona Kelsey, Linda Wallace, Margaret Shampine, Carolyn Moore and Barbara Youngs; Aunt Patricia Knight; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Friends and family are invited to 2 celebrations of life. Meyers - Ingraham The American Legion Post # 428 3 PM on October 21, 2023 or The Rossie Community Center at 12:00 PM on November 4, 2023. Burial of cremains Oxbow New Cemetery November 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
SODUS: Born April 9th, 1947. Our Mom passed away peacefully with loved ones and family by her side at Clifton Springs Hospital on September 28, 2023. She fought extremely hard but finally succumbed to a rare painful disease. Carol’s genuine love for caring for children started during her innocent youth as she took on the […]