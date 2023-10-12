Powered by Dark Sky
October 12, 2023
Dunn, Carlton F.

WayneTimes.com
October 12, 2023

ONTARIO: Carlton F. Dunn age 78 passed away under Hospice Care.

He was born October 28, 1944.  Son of Perley B. Dunn and Inze Hicks.

He worked for Dunn Tires, a paving company, tomato company, and the Klock Boys.

Carl is predeceased by his parents Perley and Inze (Hicks) Dunn; step father Herschel Hicks; 3 brothers Charles,  Benjamin, and Perley W; and sister Mary Byerly.

Survived by his son, Kenneth Snider; daughter Carolynn Ritchie;  sisters Leona Kelsey, Linda Wallace, Margaret Shampine, Carolyn Moore and Barbara Youngs; Aunt Patricia Knight; several nieces  and nephews and many cousins.

Friends and family are invited to 2 celebrations of life.  Meyers - Ingraham The American Legion Post # 428 3 PM on October 21, 2023 or The Rossie Community Center at 12:00 PM on November 4, 2023.  Burial of cremains Oxbow New Cemetery November 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM.  To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

