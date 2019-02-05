Dunning, Allen G. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) January 28, 2019 at age 52. Predeceased by parents: Guy and Minnie (Amon) Dunning. Allen enjoyed his family especially spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved to play Bingo and going to the casinos. Survived by his siblings: David (Kathie), Peggy, Jane, Roger (Rose); nieces and nephews: Jill, Jason, Jeremy, Andrew, Josh, Lisa, and Krystal; great nieces and nephews: Marissa, Skyler, Shanna, Johnny, Quinton, Addison, Aila, Hayes, and Manuel; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com