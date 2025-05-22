What are you looking for?

Dunning, Casey

May 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

ROCHESTER/WILLIAMSON: Casey Dunning, of Rochester, NY, passed away on May 1st, at the age of 67.

Born in Rochester and raised in Williamson, he graduated from Williamson High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years, stationed in Cherry Point, NC; Twentynine Palms, CA; and a radar station in Hawaii, where he worked as a radar technician.

After his service, Casey worked for many years at the U.S. Postal Service. He loved music, especially attending live concerts.

He is survived by his daughters Kelsi, Karli, and Chloe, six grandchildren, and his brothers James, Michael, and Andrew. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard Dunning and Mary Kay Williams (Heveron), and his sister, Julie Dunning.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 13th 5-8pm at B. Foreman Park, Pavilion #2 in Pultneyville, NY.

(440) 333-9774 www.buschcares.com

