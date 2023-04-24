Dunton, Elizabeth S. 

WOLCOTT: Elizabeth S. Dunton, formerly of Wolcott and Ontario, NY, departed this life peacefully on April 19, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and daughter, who will also be remembered for her community service and her compassion for those in need.

Beth was born in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada on December 28, 1933 to Royal and Florence Sexsmith. She graduated from Buffalo State Teacher’s College in 1955, where she also received a M.S. in Education in 1976. She went on to teach Home Economics at Leavenworth Junior-Senior High in Wolcott NY, married Russell Dunton in 1957 and continued her career in 1971 at North Rose-Wolcott High School, retiring in 1993.

Beth was also actively involved in Wolcott as a member of the Redwood Twig, the Wolcott Lioness Club, and Cornell Master Gardener volunteer program. Her strong faith led her to become a steadfast member of the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, whose members she considered to be an extension of her family. She could often be found at the church serving on committees, participating in activities, and working at events. She was involved in months of research in order for the Wolcott Square Historic District to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Predeceased by her husband and her brother Fred, Beth leaves behind three children: Kirby Carespodi (Dennis) of North Carolina, Ian of Rochester, and Kiki (John Hugill) of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud: John Carespodi, Libby Carespodi, Zachary Dunton (Breanna), Jackson Hugill, and Abigail Hugill.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, NY. The family will receive friends beginning at noon, with the service to begin at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church.