September 29th 2021, Wednesday
Dupre, Shawn Robert (“Dupe”)

September 28, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO./MARION: September 15, 1969 - May 11, 2021

A Sudden Passing in his home in Colorado Springs, CO. from HYPERTENSIVE CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2PM - 4PM October 16, 2021 at Second Reformed Church Ed. Building, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Pastor White will lead a short service followed by a time for verbal or written personal memories of Shawn. A box will be provided for written remembrances. Visiting and light refreshments follow.

Parents Sharon P. (Dupre) Revard and Peter A. Revard; brother Michael William Dupre (Kelly); nephews, Christopher Michael Dupre, Cory Thomas Dupre; great nephew, Jack Thomas Dupre; Aunts, Lisa Marie Whitney, Bonnie Lee Repp (Florida), predeceased Judith Ann Raymond; Uncles, Charles Anthony Billerbeck and son Kevin, Robert (Robbie)Whitney (California), Richard (Rick) Whitney (California), David Whitney; many cousins, friends and special friends here and in Colorado are missing him, his infectious smile, and his off-the-wall sense of humor. Condolences may be expressed at

www.stevensfhmarion.com

