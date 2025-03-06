Durham, William O. 

LYONS: William O. Durham, 79, passed away on March 2, 2025, at the Sodus Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489

William was born in Gouverneur, NY on December 26, 1945 the son of the late Ceylon and Florence Baxter Durham. He worked most of his life as a mechanic at USS Agri Chemicals in Lyons.

He is survived by a daughter Angelic Durham; a son Jason (Melody Carrey) Durham; three grandchildren Miranda, Gabrielle, and Isabella Durham; two great grandchildren Everleigh Durham and Paisley Garrow; many brothers and sisters.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com