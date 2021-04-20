Dusett, William L.

APPLETON,NY: Devoted Husband and Father, Christian, Lifelong Businessman

William Lewis Dusett, 81, of Appleton, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 18, 2021 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bill was born on July 10, 1939 to William and Elsie Dusett in Rochester, NY. After graduating from Fairport High School in 1957, he went on to graduate from Alfred University in 1962. Bill was a lifelong entrepreneur, managing or owning many businesses during his 50+ years in business.

In 2020, Bill and Patricia (Hollis) Dusett celebrated 58 years of marriage and adventures. They created forever memories living 27 years in Pultneyville, NY and 23 years in St. Petersburg, FL before moving to Appleton, NY. While living in St. Petersburg, Bill served as deacon and treasurer of his beloved Island Chapel church community.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hollis) Dusett, his sister, Connie (Dusett) Liberto, children William and Leah (Hrozenchik) Dusett, Paul Dusett, John and Patricia (Paparella) Dusett, Daniel and Theresa (Dudley) Dusett, Rocco and Danielle (Dusett) Spagnolo, and nine grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ridgewood Bible Church in Lockport, NY on April 27 at 1:00 followed by a private burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Niagara Hospice or the Olcott Fire Co.

Please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com to learn more about the life of Bill Dusett.