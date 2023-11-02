Dutcher, Thomas "Tom" J. 

NEWARK:Thomas "Tom" J. Dutcher, 70, of Newark, NY, passed away on November 1, 2023 in Newark, NY. He was born on October 3, 1953 in Endicott, NY. Tom was a caring, generous, and hardworking individual who was known for his fun-loving nature and trustworthy friendships. He took great pride in being a devoted husband to his loving wife of 43 years, Marsha, and a proud grandfather to his grandchildren: Hunter, McKenna, Jordan, Olivia, and Addy. Tom is also survived by his daughter, Angel Kersten, and his sister, Jodie Subick (Rick), Brother in law Fred Schetrompf (Denise Mastrangelo) along with 8 nieces and 4 nephews and 1 great nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Leonardson, his father, Melvin Dutcher, his brother, Terry Dutcher, his nephew, Terry Dutcher Jr., and Sister in law Dora Skinner.

Tom graduated from North Rose Wolcott High School and went on to have a successful career spanning over 35 years, providing care and housing for mentally disabled Veterans. He was deeply passionate about his work and dedicated his life to serving those in need.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and BBQ’ing. He also spent 20 years nurturing and developing a parcel of land for wildlife preservation and population control. His love for the outdoors was evident in all aspects of his life, including his worship. Tom found solace and spiritual connection in the great outdoors.

A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled at the family’s convenience, with private invitations being sent to close friends and family.

Tom is remembered by many for his serving as a board member for Wayne County Abate, and as a highly skilled archer for Thurston’s archery team.

We will forever cherish the memories we have of Tom and the impact he made on our lives. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.legacy.com