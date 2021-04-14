Powered by Dark Sky
Dutton, Sr., Thomas “Tom” Wesley

by WayneTimes.com
April 14, 2021

PALMYRA: Passed away suddenly, on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 83. Tom was born on Thursday, January 6, 1938 to the late Martin and Elizabeth “Carrington” Dutton in Auburn, NY.  Tom was predeceased by his daughter Joyce on January 16, 2016. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edith “Cantrell” Dutton; Son Thom Jr.; brother Richard (Barbara) Dutton, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Tom and Edie were the owners of Team Insulation of Palmyra and operated together for fifteen years. Both also enjoyed many years of refurbishing and selling homes in Wayne County.  They can account for 26 homes that they remodeled and then sold. Tom was also an avid wood worker.  He would build furniture and also had built two celtic harps. Tom loved all animals, from wild animals such as squirrels and birds, to cats and dogs that were simply pets.

There will be no prior calling hours.  Family and friends are invited to attend a service on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1PM at the Zion Episcopal Church, 120 East Main Street (Route 31), Palmyra, NY 14522.  Memorials in memory of Tom may be directed to the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association, or to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

