DuVal, Ricky P. 

NEWARK: Ricky P. DuVal, 56, was taken too soon on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Friends may call from 1-3 PM on Saturday, September 17th at the Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra Marion Rd., Palmyra, NY. A memorial service will start at 3pm at the church.

Ricky was born in Henrietta, NY on October 9, 1965, the son of Larry and Peggy Davis DuVal. He was a person that devoted himself to his family and friends. Ricky was hard working. He loved working on cars or anything with a motor in it. Ricky worked with his father repairing, detailing and selling cars. He loved fishing, hunting, arm wrestling, music, cooking, dancing and animals. He had an amazing memory always able to recount things and events from early in life.

Ricky is survived by his mother Peggy (Steward) Case; father Larry “Ken”(Christine) DuVal; sisters Sherry (Rich) Witty, Tammy (Mike) Bebernitz, Wendy (Josh) Howard, April Losey, brothers Chris ( Jessica Bouwens) DuVal, Kevin (Tammy) Case, Craig (Martha) Davey, Paul Engert. Many nieces, and nephews

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com