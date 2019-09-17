DuVall, Barton “Chop”

WALWORTH/MACEDON: Died at the Wilmont Cancer Center on September 14, 2019 in Rochester, NY due to complications following esophageal cancer. He was 55. Bart was born on July 7, 1964 to his parents, Cranson and Joyce DuVall. He graduated from CCFL with a degree in Graphic Design. He married Pamela Rivers in May 2008. The DuValls lived in Walworth, NY and opened a business together; Ontario County Signs, in 2010 in Canandaigua, NY and remain in business today. Bart was a quiet, sincere, and gentle man. A man of honor and dignity, he lived life through the eyes of a realist. He loved his family above all. He was a loving husband and father of a blended family of 6 children, and 9 grandchildren. He was many things to many people. Bart loved the Buffalo Bills…GO BILLS! Mr. DuVall is survived by his wife Pamela (Rivers); children Damon DuVall, Benjamin (Ashley) Ryan, Rebekah (Bobby) Acevedo, Morgan (Bethany) Ryan, Margaret Ryan, William (Lanessa) Ryan; mother, Joyce; grandchildren, Joyce DuVall, Cranson “Hud” DuVall, Wendy (Scott) Colbert, Greg (Michelle) DuVall; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, their dog Sam, and cat Arlo; predeceased by his father Cranson “Bud” DuVall. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bart “Chop” DuVall may be directed to the American Nurses Association, at www.nursingworld.org and a donation may be made online. To leave a condolence, light a candle, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. The world is a lesser place with him gone, and we are a better people to have known him. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and techs at the Wilmot Cancer Center for all of their hard work and loving care that they gave to Bart.