DuVall, Joyce Kay (Schilling)

Williamson: Joyce Kay (Schilling) DuVall 81, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2026.

Joyce was born in her family home in Penfield, NY, to George and Leona Schilling. The seventh of eleven children, she was raised in Macedon, NY, where her working-class German parents chose to build their family. It was there in grade school where she met the love of her life and soon-to-be husband, “Bud” Cranson DuVall.

The day after she turned 18, she and Bud were married and began on their own adventure. They quickly started their own family, having four children in the four years that followed. They settled in Pultneyville, NY, for the first ten years. Joyce, stay at home mother, tended to the children’s every need, which were many, while Bud worked hard at physically demanding jobs that cultivated their entrepreneurial desires. Together they purchased a small, struggling construction enterprise and, with Bud’s savvy and her sharp eye and keen secretarial skills, they quickly built it into a thriving company of 50+ employees, with contracts with some of the largest businesses in the Rochester area. At this time, they moved to the farmhouse on Pease Road, Williamson, where all their children would graduate high school.

They loved to travel, camp in the summer and long road trips during the slow winter months. As the years rolled by, the grandchildren started arriving, and Joyce, AKA Grandma Sweetheart, truly reveled in being the best grandmother imaginable. After Bud passed sadly in 2008, Joyce continued to be the rock of her growing family for another eighteen years, when the Lord called her home to be reunited with her love Bud, son Chop, and great grandsons Glen and Xavier. Joyce loved her family first and foremost, including her doggies. She was in her glory most during the Christmas season, making cookies, filling her jukebox with Christmas songs, and spoiling her “sweethearts” with presents. She loved country music, a good cup of coffee, cooking large amounts for her ever growing family, traveling, Disney World, euchre, garage sales, flea markets, auctions, and collectibles. She was a lifelong Republican. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many family members and friends who traveled great distances to be with her as her time neared. Their presence, love, and support meant more than words can express. Special thanks are given to all of her caregivers, and to her longtime friend and aide, Sherry, along with her husband Dennis, for their unwavering compassion, dedication, and kindness.

She is survived by her children, Cranson “Hud” DuVall, Wendy Colbert, and Gregory (Michelle) DuVall. She leaves behind her beloved sweethearts: Philip (Samantha), Virginia, Destiny, John Paul, Damon, Ben, Morgan, Rebecca, Margaret, William, Natasha Bull, Kyle (Candace), Trever, Krystle, Dylan (Bridget), Lindsey Kay, Jessica, and Dustin. She was also blessed with special great-sweethearts: Sylas, Lucianna, Elijah, Noah, Charlie, Max, Madeleine, and Kai.

She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Cranson “Bud” DuVall; son, Barton “Chop” DuVall; son-in-law, Scott Colbert; and her heavenly sweethearts, Ryan, Glen, and Xavier.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday), May 11, 2026, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com