DuVall, Norma B. 

RED CREEK: age 97, of passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born February 10, 1923, in Ellenburg, NY, daughter of the late Prosper Peets and Goldie Collins Peets. She enjoyed mostly in life being a mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and spending time in her flower garden. She is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Calbert DuVall, daughter, Jeanette Cooper, and brother, Roger Peets.Survived by her children, Claudette Bishop of Red Creek, Jacqueline (Phil) Perkins of PA., Cal (Marylee) DuVall of Red Creek, and, Daryl (Mary) DuVall of Red Creek, as well as many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, and , Nephews. There are no calling hours or services, arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. The family would like to give thanks to The Wayne County Nursing Home for the care she received during her stay. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489. www.catoredcreek.com