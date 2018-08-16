Obituaries Dwyer, William Patrick “Bill” Published 1 min ago on August 16, 2018 By WayneTimes.com Share Tweet MACEDON: Passed on August 9, 2018 at age 71. Related Topics: Don't Miss Huntley, Lee Advertisement Trending Locally Comments Latest News Dwyer, William Patrick “Bill” Huntley, Lee Foster, Shirley A. Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: What are we becoming? by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Column: Preseason Game to Remember? by Dan Borrello Advertisement