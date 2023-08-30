Dynes, Kevin Daniel

PALMYRA: Kevin Daniel Dynes, 27, of Palmyra, unexpectedly passed away on August 9, 2023, while travelling through Eureka, KS.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Caroline Sarmiento; father, Dana (Amy) Dynes; brother, Allen (Shawnee) Dynes; sister, Annabelle Sarmiento; grandfather, Frederick von Wiegen; nieces, Indigo and Ivy Dynes, along with many friends and extended family members. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Carol von Wiegen, and paternal grandparents, Dana and Brenda Dynes.

Kevin was born on February 23, 1996, in Kapa’a, Hawaii, located on the island of Kauai. He moved to Palmyra with his family in 2010, and was a 2014 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High school.

Kevin enjoyed working on and building vehicles, spending time with family and friends, and attending events and services within his church community. He will be missed tremendously by all who love him.

Memorial services are scheduled for September 9, 2023 at Lighthouse Baptist Church - 1000 S. Main Street, Newark, NY. Calling hours will begin at 11am, with a formal service at 1pm. A celebration of life will follow.