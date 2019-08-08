Voit, Richard Earl

PHOENIX: Richard Earl Voit passed away peacefully on March 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family and sister in law Maryjo Kutler. Richard was born in Newark New York on May 21st 1948. He was a 12 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Served on the USS O’Callahan (FF 1051) during the Vietnam war. Relocated to Phoenix Az after his honorable discharge from the Navy. He worked as an auto mechanic and also hvac for several years. Interment was in the National armed forces cemetery in Phoenix with military funeral honors. Leaves his sister Elaine Sampson, brother Steve a niece and several nephews.