PALMYRA: Beatric Earle-Founess (Betty) born on 9/30/1971, daughter of Williard and Mary Rose Baynum.

Passed away in her home at the young age of 51 on 7/18/2023.

Survived by her husband Wayne Kelley 2 brothers Joe and John Baynum 3 children Geraldine Beatric May Britton, Damien Storm Founess and Mystic Kay Founess; three grand kid Kaidance Xzavier Lhiam Britton, Willow Grayce Leigh Britton and Jasper Osmand Landon Britton.

There will be a gathering at the Austin dam Park for a final farewell and goodbye for anyone that want to attend