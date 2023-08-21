East, Sharon Mae

NEWARK/ONTARIO/WALWORTH

Sharon Mae (DeWispelaere) East entered eternal rest on August 15, 2023 at the age of 85. Sharon was born the daughter of John and Lina (Havert) DeWispelaere on Monday, September 20, 1937 in Arcadia, NY. She graduated from Newark High School, class of 1954. Sharon at one time worked for CH Stuart Co. and then for Reed Exhibition Co. as a group show coordinator in Norwalk, CT. She retired in 1999. She was a lifetime member of Newark Eastern Star, a past member of the Newark Grange and the Red Hats Society. She was a devoted mother and proud grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Dr. Christopher (Angela) East of Arden, NC and Shawn East of Walworth, NY; grandchildren, Patrick (Kelsey) East and Amanda East; brother, Ronald DeWispelaere; sister, Arlene Aldrich; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth F. East; siblings, Richard DeWispelaere, identical twin, Shirley Adriaansen; Roger DeWispelaere; and Dorothy DeMay.

A graveside service will be held 11AM, Saturday, August 26th at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505 where the Interment will take place to be near her beloved identical twin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Walworth Fire Dept., P.O. Box 66, 2178 Church St., Walworth, NY 14568 or the Wayne County Veteran

Service Agency, 7376 Route 31, Suite 1300, Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com