Eastley, Michelle Patricia (DeCook)

SODUS/FLORIDA: Age 57, of Land O Lakes, FL, passed away on September 3rd, 2021 in Land O Lakes, FL. Michelle was born in Fulton, NY to Robert and Carol DeCook on September 19th, 1963. She went to school at Sodus Central and married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Ted Eastley on July 19th, 1986 in Sodus, NY. She graduated with honors from Saint Leo University. Michelle was hired by TECO Energy in 1987. She spent the next 34 years building a reputation for outstanding leadership while mentoring many colleagues. After numerous accomplishments and leading many successful business units, Michelle’s outstanding career brought her to TECO People’s Gas where she served as Territory Manager for the Orlando, Lakeland, Tampa and St. Petersburg divisions. Michelle served on the Distribution Operations Committee for Southern Gas Association. And she served on the Operations Committee for the Florida Natural Gas Association. She also served as chairperson for both organizations for a period of time.

Michelle is preceded in death by her father Robert Roy DeCook. She is survived by her Husband Ted, Children Andrew and Anna, Sisters Casey Scoville and Shannon McVeigh, Brothers Scott Zimmerman and Gary Witty, Mother Carol (McKeon) Lawler and step mothers Rebecca Mancini and Donna Liebentritt.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, September 24th, 2021. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM at 22920 SR 54 Lutz FL 33549 with Pastor Mike Moore of Grace Family Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Blount & Curry Funeral Home.

The family of Michelle wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr Kedar Kirtani and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center, HPH Hospice, Blount & Curry Funeral Home and Grace Family Church, Land O Lakes, FL.

Memorials, contributions and donations can be made to Grace Family Church in Land O Lakes, Florida.