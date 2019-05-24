Eastley, Roger F. 

HUDSON, FL: Age 84, formerly of Sodus, NY passed away on May 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Burke) Eastley. Roger is survived by his children Tim (Wendy) of Sodus, Terry (Patty) of Land O’Lakes FL, Ted (Michelle) of Land O’Lakes FL and Suzanne (Russ) Brier of Bradenton FL, and several grand and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date off the west coast of Florida.