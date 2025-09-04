Eastley, Sharon H. (Grosz)

SODUS: Sharon Eastley, 80, of Sodus passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Hospeace House in Naples surrounded by family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to those who knew her. Sharon was predeceased by sisters Sally and Sylvia, dear friend Billy Camp, and infant son Scott Gregory.

Born at home on October 3, 1944, Sharon was the daughter of the late Fredrick A. and Helen (Braggins) Grosz. She graduated from Sodus High School in 1962 and went on to build a fulfilling career, including 43 years at Xerox in Webster. She also worked at Jackson Perkins and Hickox where she was known for her dedication and great work ethic.

Sharon found joy in exploring nature, camping, crafting, stainglass making, crocheting, jewelry making, spending time with her family, pets and shopping on QVC to spoil friends and family. She was especially fond of horseback riding; her horses Jack and Tag were just as pampered as her family. She spent a lot of time trail riding and making her own trails at Sugar Hill State Land where she was also a caretaker for many years. She adored Christmas and decorated every room in her home. If you drove by her house, you would see a Christmas tree in every window, most of which she handmade.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth; her daughters Shawn (Joseph) Kraz, Shannon (Chad) Notebaert; grandchildren Keaira Notebaert (James); Tyler Notebaert (Paytan); Julianne Kraz; great-grandchildren Barrett Channon and Wrenna Jane; her brothers Frank and Frederick Grosz; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special friends/caregivers that made it possible for her to remain in the comfort of her home are Barbara Jean Mitchell, Kevin and Keith Turner.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on Saturday, September 20, from 2-4 pm at the Wallington Fire Department, 7862 Ridge Road Sodus. At 4 pm there will be a special time for sharing memories and prayers in her honor.

Sharon’s family kindly requests that memorial contributions be directed to:

Hospeace House Inc., 7824 W. Hollow Road, Naples, NY 14512. Her legacy of love, generosity, hard work, and resilience will live on in all the hearts of those that knew her.