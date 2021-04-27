Easton, Gordon L.

PALMYRA: Gordon died on April 23, 2021 at age 93. Gordon was a loving father, raising three sons in Walworth, New York. Gordon was born in Belmont, NY to Stephen and Rena Easton.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was employed for many years by the Squibb Corporation and Mobil Chemical until his retirement in 1994. Gordon loved playing cards, Chinese checkers, and numerous other board games, watching old Western movies as well as cheering on the Boston Red Sox his favorite team.

He was extremely supportive of his children and grandchildren in whatever activities they chose to pursue and loved to tell stories to anyone he would meet. During his later years, he enjoyed spending time and developing many friendships within the retirement community in the Vienna Place Apartments in Palmyra, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Francis Easton, Lula Chase, Robert Easton, and Doris Easton.

Gordon is survived by his children, Chuck and Pattie Easton, Doug Easton; and Steve and Goldie Easton, as well as his grandchildren, Bryan, Leah, Justin, Jordan and Heather.

There will be no public calling hours. A private service will be held for family. Gordon will be laid to rest in Walworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gordon will be directed to Canandaigua VA, www.fingerlakes.va.gov. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Gordon’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.