Easton, Mary  Reese 

WALWORTH: Mary Reese Easton, 82, of Walworth, New York, died on April 17, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital, Clifton Springs, NY. Mary, daughter of the late William (Doc) and Margaret Sweet Reese of Earlville, NY, arrived on February 13, 1943, just ten minutes before her twin brother, Malcolm. Mary grew up in Earlville as one of six Reese kids.

She graduated from Earlville Central School in 1961 and then from Albany Business College. She was a medical secretary for over 40 years in various New Jersey and New York healthcare facilities. Later, she achieved a lifelong goal when she earned an associate degree from Kaplan University.

Mary was known for her dedication to family and abundant love for her granddaughters, Katelyn and Lia. Being with her son Andrew brought joy to Mary, especially on the many camping, hiking, fishing, and canoeing trips they shared.

She shared her warm smile, her heart of gold, and her distinctive laugh with us. As one cousin said, “You have been a bright light of goodness in the world.” Mary’s resilient approach to life’s challenges inspired all who knew her.

Mary’s love of playing the organ started during high school and continued throughout her life. She shared her musical gift as an accomplished organist in New Jersey and New York State churches. Most recently, she served as organist at South Perinton United Methodist Church. Whenever given the opportunity, she would seek out new places to play. While visiting her brother in Raleigh, she was thrilled to play the pipe organ at Duke University Chapel.

Mary served others by volunteering with Literacy Volunteers of America, Habitat for Humanity, and Learning Links of Fairport.

Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Liz Davnie-Easton; her beloved granddaughters, Lia and Katelyn Davnie-Easton; her twin, Malcolm Reese; her sister, Betty Hertz; her younger brother and his wife, Richard and Mary Ellen Reese; her sister-in-law, Marie Reese; her Easton family; and her “sister” by choice, Kathy Izard. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws mourn her passing. Mary was predeceased by her son, Stuart Easton, her parents, and brothers, Clifford and David Reese.

A memorial service will be held on June 21 at South Perinton Methodist Church, Fairport, NY. A visitation will be at 12:30 PM, with a service at 2 PM. It will also be on South Perinton’s YouTube channel. Family and friends will gather on June 23 at 12:00 PM for Mary’s burial at the family plot in Sherburne West Hill Cemetery, Sherburne, NY.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity, Literacy Volunteers of America, Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Rochester, or a charity that helps those in need.

Condolences may be sent to 3391 Pennyroyal Court, Walworth, NY 14568. Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel of Macedon is handling arrangements.