Eaton, Gary E. 

June 16, 1949 ~ June 25, 2025 (age 76)

ONTARIO: Gary E. Eaton, age 76, of Ontario, NY, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Gary was the heart of his family and a steadfast presence in his community.

A proud farmer and skilled horseman, Gary spent his life close to the land he loved. His deep connection to nature, quiet strength, and unwavering work ethic were reflected in all he did—from tending his fields to caring for his beloved horses. Foremost in his heart was always his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ginny; his daughter Deana (Paul) Jones; their sons Jesse and Joshua; his daughter Stacy (Fred) Pickering; their children Devon, Gretchen, Abe, and Libby; and his son Jeremy (Annette) Eaton; their children Lorelai, Tucker, and Laney. Gary is also survived by his siblings Larry (Diane), Don (Vicki), and Marilyn "Moop."

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025, at 3:00 PM at North Ontario Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd, Ontario, NY 14519.

Gary’s legacy lives on through the love of his family, the lessons he passed down, and the memories that will be forever cherished.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Gary’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.