Eaton, Margaret N. (Peg)

MACEDON: Margaret N. Eaton (Peg) was born Oct. 24, 1923 in Melrose, Mass., the youngest of three daughters of William Josiah Nutter and Miriam Fearing Nutter. She earned a BS in Chemistry from Simmons College and worked in the lab for Eastman Kodak. Peg met James C. Eaton at Kodak and they were married Dec. 20, 1947. Margaret was actively involved in the Macedon Center Grange, the Woman’s Society, King’s Daughters, and the Macedon Center United Methodist Church. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and later became an advisor of a High Adventure Explorer Post. She and Jim took many trips with young people to Philmont Scout Ranch, the Adirondacks and the North Maine Woods. Peg and Jim became affectionately known by the many young people they worked with as Ma and Pa Eaton. When Jim retired, they became involved with Meals-on-Wheels of Wayne County. Predeceased by her parents; sisters Carolyn and Mary and husband Jim. She is survived by her children; Carolyn (Leslie) Bridgewater, James (Barbara) Eaton, Kenneth (Shari) Eaton and Ruth Ann (Keith) Morris; grandchildren: Melanie Davila, Alex Mordas, Nicholas James Bridgewater, Seth Eaton, Kristin Eaton, Mark Morris, Scott Morris, Dan Morris, Matthew Eaton, Kenneth Eaton, and eight great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Sat., July 27 (NOTE DATE) at the Macedon Center United Methodist Church followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd, Macedon, NY 14502 or Meals-on-Wheels of Wayne County, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.