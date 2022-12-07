Eaton, Mavis

WILLIAMSON: Mavis entered into rest on December 1, 2022 at age 101. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Eaton, son Norman Eaton, and her siblings. Mavis is survived by her son, Richard (Vivian) Eaton; daughter, Jane (David) DeGroote; daughters-in-law, Sandy (Roger) Vanderbrook and Linda Eaton; grandchildren, Todd (DeeDee) Eaton, Kristy (Tim) Daves, Michael (Hoagy) Eaton, Marcy (Rob) Wren, Jessica (Phil) Nelson, Doug (Wesley) DeGroote, Bethany and Allison; great-grandchildren, Jena (Thomas), Justin, Jacob, Kenly, Ty, Nathan, Emma, Jonas, Jack, Grace, Amelia, Ella and Mila; great-great-granddaughter, Eloise and special friend, Eva Leach.

Mavis was a loving matriarch. She lived for her family. As a farm wife, a full course meal was served three times a day and anyone who stopped by was invited to join. Mavis and Ken had a huge garden, and every fall she canned fruits and vegetables, so all her meals were garden fresh all year round. She loved baking with her grandchildren, each had their favorite recipe, and she always had the ingredients on hand whenever they came to visit. She also taught her grandchildren about patience, especially when making pie crust! Mavis enjoyed quilting, knitting baby sweater sets, and sewing, especially Halloween costumes for the kids and grandkids. She also loved reading cookbooks and making new recipes. Mavis was always busy creating and found the most joy cooking, baking and crafting for others.

Mavis devoted Sundays to attending Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ontario to join her church family for worship. She loved teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Her strength and willingness to help out wherever she could was astounding.

GG (Grandma Great) was greatly loved and appreciated by all her family.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Mavis’ tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.