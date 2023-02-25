Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 25th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Eberts, Irene

by WayneTimes.com
February 25, 2023

SODUS: passed away February 5, 2023. She is predeceased by her parents, Ford and Margaret Cooke and her brother, Gerald Cooke. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Derrenbacher. She was a loving mother to her children, Rene’ Coffta, Barry Boekhout, Robin (Rick) Ludian and Brian (Donna) Schreiber; sister, Patti (Doug) Loughner; brother, Barry Cooke; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Irene was a retiree from Xerox Corporation. Her greatest joy was her family whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed car rides for ice cream and dinner out with her beloved Charlie. Irene was truly loved by many; she will be missed dearly and will remain in our hearts forever.

Per Irene’s request, there will be no services held.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Eberts, Irene

SODUS: passed away February 5, 2023. She is predeceased by her parents, Ford and Margaret Cooke and her brother, Gerald Cooke. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Derrenbacher. She was a loving mother to her children, Rene’ Coffta, Barry Boekhout, Robin (Rick) Ludian and Brian (Donna) Schreiber; sister, Patti (Doug) Loughner; brother, Barry […]

Read More
Curran, Susan Ann

PALMYRA: Proud mother, loving grandmother and friend, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the age of 68. Susan was born on March 23, 1954 in Newark, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Palmyra.  She worked for her father as a Bookkeeper at VanderMolen Trailer Sales and also worked in the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square