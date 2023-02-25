Eberts, Irene

SODUS: passed away February 5, 2023. She is predeceased by her parents, Ford and Margaret Cooke and her brother, Gerald Cooke. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Derrenbacher. She was a loving mother to her children, Rene’ Coffta, Barry Boekhout, Robin (Rick) Ludian and Brian (Donna) Schreiber; sister, Patti (Doug) Loughner; brother, Barry Cooke; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Irene was a retiree from Xerox Corporation. Her greatest joy was her family whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed car rides for ice cream and dinner out with her beloved Charlie. Irene was truly loved by many; she will be missed dearly and will remain in our hearts forever.

Per Irene’s request, there will be no services held.