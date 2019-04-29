Eckert, Elizabeth

LYONS: Age 97 , passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on April 27, 2019. Elizabeth was born June 11, 1921 in Port Gibson, NY. daughter of Elizabeth (Fremouw) and Herbert VanDerlyke. Elizabeth was a loving mother, and treasured by her children. She especially loved her role as Grandma, Grammy, and Gigi. She had a vibrant personality and always made those around laugh. Liz enjoyed spending her time as a homemaker, cooking and baking for her family. She always welcomed visits from her family and friends. Liz was a caring sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her children: Diane Shuler of Lyons, NY. , Harold (Peggy) Eckert of Seneca Falls, NY., Larry (Linda) Eckert of Lyons, NY., Rebecca (Dominic) Buttaccio of Newark, NY.; grandchildren: David Shuler, Laurie Shuler, Robert Shuler, Scott Eckert, Hannah Carpenter, Kimberly Soutuyo, Kristin Eckert, Bethany Lancaster, Jonathan Eckert, and Jaclyn Barker, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth is now reunited with her loving husband of 49 years, Harold G. Eckert, daughter Carol Sue, grandson Corey Oakleaf, four sisters and five brothers. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (May 2), from 4 – 7 pm , at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, with a service at 7 pm at the funeral home. Private burial on Friday (May 3), at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial can be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the South Lyons Cemetery. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com