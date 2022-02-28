EDMONDS, BRANTLEY DAVID

NEWARK: Brantley David Edmonds, loving son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 33.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Newark First United Methodist Church (301 S Main St, Newark, NY 14513) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10am with a reception afterwards in the lower level of the church. During this celebration we will remember and celebrate the lives of both Brantley and his brother Conrad (CJ) who passed away at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which we were unable to gather together.

Brantley was born in Rochester, N.Y. and spent most of life in Newark where he attended Newark Central Schools and in Syracuse, where he attended Onondaga Community College to study music. After graduating Brantley worked in retail sales management but his dream was always to play the drums professionally.

He enjoyed traveling, cooking, cheering on the NY Giants and spending time with friends and family. Most of all, Brantley loved music and playing his drums. Brantley always played with such passion and heart that if you were ever fortunate enough to hear him play, you would likely stand in awe of his ability to fill your heart with joy, simply from the beat of his drums. Everyone who knew Brantley well would tell you that he was kind, loving and generous. His passing will leave an emptiness in all of our hearts.

He leaves behind his parents Thomas and Diane Barnard Ledbetter, Dale (Maureen) Edmonds and step mother Laura Hudson; three sisters, Sarah Nicole Edmonds (Robin Terwilliger), Alexandra (Allie) Edmonds both of Newark and Clare Hudson of Syracuse; three brothers, Matthew Edmonds (Madisyn Gillette) of North Rose, Spencer Edmonds (Ryan Davis) of Charlotte, N.C. and Thomas Gregory Ledbetter of Rochester; his grandparents Mike and Tracy Barnard of Hobe Sound, Fla. and Margaret Bentley of Phelps; his uncle, Greg Barnard of Victor; his aunt, Carey (Brian) DeVaney of Hobe Sound, Fla.; and his beloved nieces and nephews Richie Fernandez, Olivia Covey, Bentley Ledbetter, Emmalyn Edmonds, Kegan Edmonds, Grayson Santelli and Khloe Edmonds; and last but not least his four legged best girl, Izzy, who he loved dearly. His extended family includes numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from North Carolina, Florida and all over the country.

He is predeceased by his brother, Conrad Joseph (CJ) Edmonds; his uncle, Douglas Barnard; his grandfather, Alexander Bentley; his grandmothers Daisy Elnora Huskins and Mildred Edmonds; and his grandfather Richard Edmonds.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Newark CSD Music Department or a charity of your choice.

