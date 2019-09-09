Edwards, Jean Sabin

PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 94. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday September 21st at the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. A reception will follow in fellowship hall. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Jean may be directed to Family Promise of Wayne County, 101 East Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Jean was born on August 24, 1925 in Clifton Springs, New York to Leonard and Lena Jones Sabin. She and Charles R. (Dick) Edwards were married on June 7, 1945 in Geneva New York. Jean and Dick owned and managed Edwards Shoe Stores in Palmyra, Newark and Wolcott. Known as “Pretty Jean” to nieces and nephews, she rewarded the neighborhood kids with a candy bar if they called her by that name. She enjoyed dancing to Big Band music, loved a good euchre game, could be found sipping a cocktail while watching Jonny Carson and was known as a bit of a prankster. Jean had great fun over the years with her circle of friends. She was a gourmet cook, a good storyteller and proud of her win in a Halloween party sexy leg contest. Jean was also known to offer “sage advice” sometimes with a bit of humor. She was very progressive in her belief in equal rights and marriage equality. She loved her family, especially playing Old Maid with her grandchildren and delighted in her great grands. Predeceased by her husband, Dick; son Donald Edwards; sister, Betty Fortner; brother, Donald Sabin and son-in-law Gary W. Haigh. Jean is survived by her daughter, Rena Haigh; sister, Barbara Gillespie; grandchildren, Gary (Bridget), William (Janet), Sally (Ken Waters) Haigh and Jeff (Ana Maria) and Kim Edwards; great-grandchildren Zoe, Ben, Lindsay, Allison, Charlie, Luke, Logan, a soon to be baby girl and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com