Ehrhardt, Dorothy Ann (Willemsen)

NEWARK: Dorothy Ann Ehrhardt, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Newark Manor Nursing Home.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY, for Dorothy’s funeral service. Dorothy’s burial in Marion Cemetery, Marion, NY, will be in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY 14513 in memory of Dorothy.

Dorothy was born the daughter of the late Isaac and Jennie (Leenhouts) Willemsen on Thursday, April 25, 1935, in Sodus, NY. Dorothy was raised in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School. Dorothy was a member at the Park Presbyterian Church and a past member at the Newark Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed golfing and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She was an avid traveler visiting Holland and several destinations in the United States. Dorothy was a retiree of C. H. Stuart in Newark.

Dorothy will be remembered by her stepson, Michael Ehrhardt; sister-in-law, Linda (Roger) Hoffman; nieces and nephews Kathy (Daniel) Kaiser, Sharon Vanderlinde, Russell (Donna) Willemsen, Dennis Willemsen, Karen Willemsen, Brian Willemsen and Becky Collins; many great-nieces and great nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Gary R. Ehrhardt, in 2004; brother and sister-in-law, Isaac (Dolores) Willemsen; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Ralph) Vanderlinde; stepbrother and his wife, Van (Catherine) VanHall; sister-in-law, Gloria Matias; nieces Barbara Smith and Paulette Willemsen.

