Elias, Barbara Ann (Barb)

LAKELAND, FL: Formerly resident of both Marion and Macedon, Barbara Ann Elias, 71, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Lakeland, FL after enduring a long and heart breaking battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Barb’s life will be held in her honor at the United Church of Christ, 8758 Main Street in Honeoye, NY on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7 PM. Barbara’s full obituary can be viewed at: View Barbara Elias’s Obituary at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/theledger/obituary.aspx?n=barbara-ann-elias&pid=193520445