Ellington Jr., Wayland C

NEWARK: Wayland C Ellington Jr., 77, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 29, 2025.

In keeping with Wayland’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

In memory of Wayland, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne County Office of the Aging and Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Suite 300, Lyons, NY 14489, or Rochester Regional Health Hospice Care, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607.

Wayland will be remembered by his loving daughter, Sara Roberts and her husband, Chris; his cherished grandson, Jordan Patrick Roberts; and his late-in-life companion, Lorrie (Boerman) Helling, along with her Boerman family.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Stacy, Joelle, Brandi, and Courtney for their kindness and dedication in caring for Wayland, helping him remain comfortable at home.

