Elliott, Donna Mae

LYONS: Age 66, the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Welch passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday September 20, 2020. Donna had a great love for all of her family; she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid fishing-woman and looked forward to Saturday family night playing cards. She was an active member of The Maranatha Baptist Church. Donna was a former employee of Parker and Hannifin, Clyde NY. She is predeceased by her brother Glen Friends. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 36 yrs, Gerald (Jerry Elliott), children Floyd (Vickie) Rouse, Dorrine Rouse, Christopher (Melissa Powell) Horn, Mark Reed, James, Irma, Mary, Francis Knarr. Grandchildren Devin and Aaron Rouse, Kristin Degelleke, Ryan Sharrow, Makenna Massey, Yunique and Zavien Horn. Great grandchildren Noah and Paisley Hand. Siblings June Fillman, Sylvia Syrell, David Welch, Betty Donk, Arlene Lewis, Mary Saulsberry, Penny Morgan. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna will be greatly missed by all who’s lives she came into, with her contagious laugh and outgoing loving personality. The family would like to mention their heartfelt gratitude to Donna’s niece Rebecca Serens for her care and compassion with the care she provided during this time. Services will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at The Maranatha Baptist Church, Travell Knapps Corner Rd. Lyons, NY at 11:00 am. Services to be officiated by Pastor John Kuhn