Elliott, Dorothy (Hosenfeld) 

SODUS, NY: December 14, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband Gerald. Survived by daughter: Karen Bovay; sons: Thomas (LouAnn) and Robert (Annette) Elliott; grandchildren: John Marks, William Marks, Brian (Renita) Elliott, Stacey (Dana) Elliott-Westfall, Christopher (Bethany) Elliott, Daniel Elliott and David Elliott; great grandchildren: Nicholas Marks, John Paul Marks, Kyle Marks, Zachary Gay, Cameron (Morgan) Elliott, Tristan Elliott, Brynn Elliott, Laney Elliott, Corbin Elliott and Gabriel Elliott; sister: Patricia Copeland, sister-in-law: Barbara Hosenfeld and many nieces and nephews. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in her memory to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com