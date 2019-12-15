Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 1st 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Elliott, Dorothy (Hosenfeld) 

by WayneTimes.com
December 15, 2019

SODUS, NY: December 14, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband Gerald. Survived by daughter:  Karen Bovay; sons: Thomas (LouAnn) and Robert (Annette) Elliott;  grandchildren: John Marks, William Marks, Brian (Renita) Elliott, Stacey (Dana) Elliott-Westfall, Christopher (Bethany) Elliott, Daniel Elliott and David Elliott; great grandchildren: Nicholas Marks, John Paul Marks, Kyle Marks, Zachary Gay, Cameron (Morgan) Elliott, Tristan Elliott, Brynn Elliott, Laney Elliott, Corbin Elliott and Gabriel Elliott;   sister:  Patricia Copeland, sister-in-law: Barbara Hosenfeld and many nieces and nephews. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in her memory to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shoemaker Jr., Thomas W.

CLYDE: Thomas W. Shoemaker Jr. age 57, of John St., died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Friends may call Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 11am-1 pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde where services will be held at 1 pm. Burial at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Conquest. Tom was born in […]

Read More
Pieters, Richard (Mr. Rich-Mar)

ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA: Born January 3, 1936 went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 21, 2020 after suffering many issues for a year. He died peacefully at home with many of his family beside him. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Alta Pieters; sister, Lenora Facer (Ernest). He is survived by his […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square