Ellis, JoEll Lanphear

GENEVA/NEWARK: JoEll Lanphear Ells, 54, Heaven gained another beautiful angel on August 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home due to on going medical issues.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1529 Odell Rd., Waterloo, NY. George Walter will be officiating. Following the service a Celebration of Life will be held.

JoEll was born in Waterloo, NY on August 14, 1967 the daughter of John and Joan Lanphear. She was a free spirited, strong willed woman who enjoyed dancing, Rock-n-Roll music and being with her family. She touched many lives with her giving personality. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and her dog Auggie.

JoEll is survived by daughters Amanda Jo Mills, Samantha Spruil; a son Christopher Lisk; step children Sean Mills, Alex Ellis and Jarred Ellis; grandchildren Isabella, Anna & Sylas; step father David Schendel; siblings Ellen Baker, John(JoAnn), Anthony (Mary), Charles, Tom Lanphear and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John and Joan Lanphear; a brother Allen.

