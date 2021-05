SODUS: Kathy passed on March 30th in Florida. She was survived by her husband Rick Ellis and her children Ricky Jr( Stephanie),Jessica (Brian). Her Grandkids Ariel,Anthony,Noah and Victoria. She will be missed by all her friends and family. We will have a celebration of life for her. It will be on May 22 at 6149 Joy Rd Sodus,NY from 2pm-4pm. We hope to see family and friends to celebrate her 70th birthday.