WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 4, 2022 at age 78.

Predeceased by her husband: Ronald Ellsworth; sister: Martha W. Stahl.

Cheryl is survived by her loving extended family.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Private burial will take place in Beech Valley Cemetery, PA.

