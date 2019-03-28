Obituaries
Elman, Alice D.
MACEDON: Heaven welcomed Alice home to eternity on March 26, 2019 at age 90. She is survived by her long-time companion, Edward Bates; brother, Edward (Dot) Fernaays; children, Lee Joslin, Lucille (Gary) Warlock, Cindy Cavanah, Joan (Jorge) Galvez, Charles (Kathy) Joslin and Kim (Terry) Potter; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 10 AM – 12 PM on Saturday (March 30) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31 Macedon, NY 14502, where Alice’s funeral service will be held at 12 PM. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Fairport VFW Post 8495, 300 Macedon Center Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
