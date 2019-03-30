Elvin, Ann K.

SHORTSVILLE: Died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Monday, April 1 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 2. Burial will follow in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Pease consider memorials to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 300 East River Rd., P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627