Obituaries
Elvin, Ann K.
SHORTSVILLE: Died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Monday, April 1 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 2. Burial will follow in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Pease consider memorials to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 300 East River Rd., P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627
Latest News
Sodus Chamber selects Citizens of the Year
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bill and Shari Kallusch have been selected as Citizens of the Year...
Sodus Farmer’s Market welcomes new member, ready for season
The Sodus Farmers’ Market has gained a new member. The Team is delighted to have Sue Minier join their team....
Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini signs Letter of Intent to Alfred
Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alfred University for 2019-2020 on Friday, March...
Recent Obituaries
Hospers, Gerrit H. III
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on (Thursday) March 28, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by his parents: Gerrit and Anne (Ameele)...
Elvin, Ann K.
SHORTSVILLE: Died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends are invited to call from...
Alderman, Robert A.
PENN YAN: Robert A. Alderman, age 95, of Penn Yan, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in...